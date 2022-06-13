Bizarre practices of church of nudity stun the community

Six people found with kids in an RDP appear in court today

With six people due to appear in court after they were found naked, in front of children, in a house doubling up as a church in North West, congregants have lifted a lid on bizarre religious activities there.



About two weeks ago, neighbours called police who arrested six adults aged between 19 and 83, who were found naked in the company of 11 children in the RDP house used as a church in Sondela section of Boitekong township, in Rustenburg...