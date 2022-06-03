No matter the reason, nothing justifies the killing of children

Men should stop filicide, and women should stop lying about paternity

Did you know that filicide is the murder of a child by a parent? National Child Protection Week comes at a time when SA is mourning the passing of children who allegedly died at the hands of a man who was supposed to protect them.



We are in a war, and sadly, the war is against helpless children. Domestic violence and child abuse are fast becoming common. Last week Thursday, three brothers from Ratanda Primary School and Khanya Lesedi Secondary School in Heidelberg – Lehlogonolo Khoabane,16, Katleho Khoabane, 13, and Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6 – succumbed after drinking poisoned energy drinks allegedly given to them by their father on Thursday morning...