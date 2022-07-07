×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hillary Gardee murder accused change their minds and apply for bail

07 July 2022 - 10:25
Sipho Mkhatswha, Phillemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama, accused of murdering Hillary Gardee, will appear at the Nelspruit magistrate's court where they will apply for bail.
Sipho Mkhatswha, Phillemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama, accused of murdering Hillary Gardee, will appear at the Nelspruit magistrate's court where they will apply for bail.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/ File photo

Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa is expected to continue with his bail application on Thursday at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.

Mkhatshwa’s bail application stopped abruptly last month when his previous attorneys on record pulled out, citing a conflict of interest.

He has since found new attorneys who were placed on record early last month. 

Mkhatshwa, in his affidavit read in court during his initial bail application before his attorneys pulled out, declared he is a father of five and an elder in the Roman Catholic Church in the Malelane district.

He mapped out his whereabouts at the time Gardee was kidnapped on April 29 until when her body was found on a gravel road alongside a pine plantation on May 3.

According to Mkhatshwa, he spent the five days when the state alleges he kidnapped and killed Gardee attending church, comforting a bereaved family, buying two car batteries, fitting clothes for his upcoming wedding with his children and bride-to-be, preparing his yard with his gardener for the wedding, shopping for cooldrinks and food, and arranging with a vet a permit for the slaughter of a cow for a lobola ceremony.

Previously, the Sunday Times reported that before the case adjourned last month, the state was planning to question Mkhatshwa about claims in text messages, and about cellphone data which allegedly placed his phone near Gardee’s phone at the time of her disappearance.

The other two accused, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are also expected to be in court to launch their bail bid.

TimesLIVE has seen a requisition from the attorneys for Lukhele and Gama, requesting that they be brought to court. The three had initially opted to not apply for bail, but have now changed their minds and will be applying for bail.

TimesLIVE

Police respond to Hillary Gardee murder case claims

Mpumalanga police have responded to former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s claim that he supplied them with evidence after he watched a video ...
News
1 week ago

Gardee family threatens to 'spill the beans' if police don't act on information about murder of Hillary

The Gardee family has threatened to reveal "crucial" information they claim to have given the police 20 days ago and which they allege SAPS has not ...
News
1 week ago

Security beefed up as Hillary Gardee accused appear in court

Bester Street which leads to the Nelspruit magistrate's court has been barricaded with barbed wire and a large police presence ahead of the court ...
News
4 weeks ago

DNA delays Gardee case, another month in jail for Sipho Mkhatshwa

Delays in obtaining DNA results, ballistics and cellphone records have pushed the trial of three men accused of the kidnap-murder of IT graduate ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released