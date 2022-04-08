Remainders that tell tragic story of Elvis Nyathi's last moments
They killed him because he was a foreigner and could not produce his passport
Ash, a tree trunk and wires from a burnt tyre are some of the remaining charred objects that tell the horrific tale of Elvis Nyathi's last moments in Diepsloot — a place he had called home for six years.
A group of angry men had dragged him from his shack in the dead of night. They beat him with a golf club before setting him alight as he pleaded for mercy. They killed him because he was a foreigner and could not produce his passport. ..
