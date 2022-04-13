Killers of foreigners are nothing but criminals
Angry mobs are making innocent people pay for failures of our government
Those who attack and kill foreign nationals are the real criminals
"Please everyone be alert because a plague of child kidnappers has entered the country…It appears that these criminals are involved in organ trafficking...In the past few days, children aged 4, 8 and 14 have disappeared and some of these kids have been found dead with signs that their organs were removed. Their abdomens had been cut open and were empty."..
