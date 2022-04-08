Zimbabwean man says he was saved from mob by speaking Sepedi

Friend of slain Diepsloot man tells of horror of watching his Zimbabwean countryman Elvis Nyathi burnt alive by a mob on the hunt for 'undocumented' foreign nationals

“Go diragalang? (what's happening?)” are two words that saved a Zimbabwean man from being killed by a mob that was raiding homes of suspected illegal immigrants in Diepsloot on Wednesday night.



The man in his mid 40s, whose name cannot be revealed for fear of victimisation, said he first heard people shouting “passport or ID in hand” and banging on shacks at about 10pm. He then left his shack to avoid them knocking on his door. ..