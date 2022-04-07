Family ponders uncertain future after loved one was killed and burnt in Diepsloot

Mob justice victim was 'peaceful' man from Zimbabwe

It was a sombre moment for Godknows Nyathi as he was joined by other family members cleaning the spot where his brother was brutally burnt to death in Diepsloot Ext 1, northern Johannesburg.



Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi, 43, was killed on Wednesday night by a mob who were going around the neighbourhood demanding to see identity documents...