Celebrities to get behind the cameras

Six celebrities — Donald Moatshe, Money Badoo, Lebohang Msiza, Mnobi Yazo, Thickleeyonce and Tsholo Maseko — will swap their places in front of the camera to behind it when they flex their photography skills while viewers get to know them better.

Hosted by rapper Siyabonga Metane, popularly known as Slikour, the reality TV show, The Perfect Picture, will start on SABC 1 on Thursday.

Slikour said what makes the show different from other reality shows is that it gets to move beyond just following celebrities and offers a platform to educate the viewer on the art of photography — while teaching the celebrities — and what it takes to be the best in the game.

The celebrity contestants will be competing against each other every week, with one being eliminated weekly.

“The educational elements will come through when these celebrities are taught how to take pictures, which might seem simple since we all take pictures in one way or the other,” Slikour said.

“The celebrities will be offered training, so if you are watching you'll also be exposed to how things are done.”

He said hosting the show had opened his eyes to the opportunities that come with the craft and what the business entails.

The show marks Slikour's return to the small screen, post him co-hosting eTV’s Step Up or Step Out in 2013. He adds that he has always been willing to return to television, given the opportunity.

“The role that I play is almost like the hardcore guy who eliminates people. So I don't know whether people are going to like me but I guess I just want to do something that's true to me.

“I just hope people enjoy the show. Besides me, there is a bigger show. There are great contestants and the idea is great. Photography is such an incredible employment opportunity that can happen for so many unemployed youth right now.

“So I hope someone can just watch and just be inspired into thinking 'I never knew photography could take me there'. They'll be exposed to the opportunities of starting actual businesses from just using your phone.”

The celebrities are deemed to have a passion for photography and will have to impress the head judges, photography award winner Neo Ntsoma and visual storyteller Siphiwe Mhlambi.

Specialist judges are Jeffrey Rikhotso, Mlungisi Mlungwa, Kgomotso Neto Tleane and Manyatsa Monyamane.