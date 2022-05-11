Eskom blames residents for nine-month blackout
Doornkop community asked to pay fine for reconnection
Power utility Eskom says illegal connections, tampering of mini-substations, vandalism and theft are some of the reasons behind the nine-month blackout in Doornkop extension 4 in Soweto.
As such, Eskom says the residents should pay an upfront payment of R500 to have electricity restored in their area. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.