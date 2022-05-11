×

South Africa

Eskom blames residents for nine-month blackout

Doornkop community asked to pay fine for reconnection

11 May 2022 - 08:43
Mpho Koka Journalist

Power utility Eskom says illegal connections, tampering of mini-substations, vandalism and theft are some of the reasons behind the nine-month blackout in Doornkop extension 4 in Soweto.

As such, Eskom says the residents should pay an upfront payment of R500 to have electricity restored in their area. ..

