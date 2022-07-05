Suspected dealer in fake IDs, passports nabbed
Prasa says informal trading policy meant to end illicit dealings
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA's operation to remove informal traders from Johannesburg Park Station led to the arrest of a man who allegedly produced fraudulent identity documents and passports.
The man was running his operation from a stall that was initially issued to a registered informal trader. ..
