'No signed agreement, no end to strike' — Eskom workers at Lethabo power station

Striking Eskom employees at the Lethabo power station in the Free State continued their protest on Wednesday.

Lethabo is one of the six most affected power stations where protests took place this week and where Eskom earlier said some employees were prevented from going to work.

Striking workers who spoke to TimesLIVE said the agreement between their unions and Eskom reached on Tuesday, to return to the negotiating table at the Central Bargaining Forum on Friday, did not represent an agreement on wage increases.