PODCAST | Gallo Vault Sessions delves into the origins of SA's music legends

The 1920s — dubbed the Jazz Age — were an economic boom period for Johannesburg and the country after the end of World War 1 and the gold rush that had begun in the previous decades. Music filled the dance halls, tea rooms, speakeasies, bioscopes, homes and the streets of the city. It’s in this environment of merriment and camaraderie that Eric Gallo, a 21-year-old visionary and party animal, emerged.

Born in 1904 in Pietersburg (Polokwane), Gallo enrolled at Wits University as a civil engineering student. But after two years he realised it was not a career path he wanted to pursue. His future was in music.

In 1926, Gallo founded a small music shop in Joburg’s bustling CBD. This was the start of what would become Gallo Music, a recording giant with diversified subsidiaries and lucrative international partnerships.

From the pathfinders of boeremusiek and the pioneers of marabi, to the young pennywhistlers who founded kwela, sax jive and mbaqanga, Gallo has recorded groundbreaking local artists whose unique styles would become iconic. It has shared their talents with both local and international audiences, and preserved their musical legacy for posterity.

In turn, these home-grown genres are closely associated with the biggest names in SA music, including Spokes Mashiyane, Lemmy Mabaso, Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Stimela, Lucky Dube, Mango Groove, the Soul Brothers, Thomas Chauke, Phuzekhemisi and Bhekumuzi Luthuli, to mention a few.

To mark its milestone 95th anniversary in 2021, the company has released the Gallo Vault Sessions, a six-part podcast series written and produced by Zara Julius of Konjo, which focuses on the history of Gallo and the many significant contributions its artists have made to the SA music landscape over the years.