×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Power cuts extended with load-shedding back at stage 6 from 2pm

Eskom cites high levels of staff absenteeism, intimidation of working employees

By TimesLIVE - 30 June 2022 - 12:46
Stage 6 load-shedding has been extended until late Friday, says Eskom. File photo.
Stage 6 load-shedding has been extended until late Friday, says Eskom. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented until late Friday, with an envisaged reduction only to stage 4 over the weekend, Eskom says.

“The high levels of staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees in some of the power stations is still rife. This has made it difficult to conduct routine maintenance and other operational requirements, which will further impact the reliability of generation units,” the power provider said.

Staff are on a wildcat strike for higher wages, with negotiations resuming on Friday.

Eskom currently has 3,161MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,467MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

As a result, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Thursday until midnight.

Eskom unions are awaiting improved wage offer: NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers says it is awaiting the formal tabling of an improved wage offer from Eskom.
News
3 hours ago

Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from midnight to 5am on Friday.

From 5am until midnight on Friday, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented.

“A minimum of stage 4 will be required continuously over the weekend.”

Eskom said the unprotected strike has caused widespread disruption to its power plants and it is unable to return some generators to service.

“Eskom is compelled to take this unprecedented step to conserve emergency generation capacity to safeguard the power system.”

Calling on its employees to abide by the call from the unions' leadership to return to work immediately, Eskom said: “The unlawful strike has a serious detrimental impact not only on Eskom, but also on the broader SA public and economy. Union members, who work in a designated essential service, have a legal and moral obligation to return to work in order safeguard SA from further load-shedding.”

TimesLIVE

High level of absenteeism as some Eskom workers return to work

Eskom on Wednesday said while some workers had started reporting for duty at power stations, there was still a high level of absenteeism.
News
22 hours ago

'No signed agreement, no end to strike' — Eskom workers at Lethabo power station

Striking Eskom employees at the Lethabo power station in the Free State continued their protest on Wednesday.
News
22 hours ago

'Eskom falls under public enterprises': Mantashe says it's 'unfair' to blame him for load-shedding

"What should I do with Eskom as mineral resources and energy minister? The power utility is a matter [which falls] under public enterprises,” said ...
News
4 hours ago

Unions call for situation to be ‘normalised’ at Eskom plants after progress in wage talks

On Tuesday two unions whose members have downed tools at Eskom plants across the country called on their members to return to work after progress ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released