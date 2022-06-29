'Remove incompetent people from Eskom'

The Black Business Council says unless government removes “incompetent” people at Eskom, the country must forget about its recovery path from slow economic growth caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom confirmed that the striking workers have returned to work following the introduction of a new wage offer in the negotiation process.

The strike at Eskom by National Unon of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) caused serious disruptions at the power plants forcing the power utility to introduce stage 6 loadshedding from Tuesday.

Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane said the security of energy supply is the biggest risk to the government’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.