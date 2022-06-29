×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Remove incompetent people from Eskom'

Black Business Council warns energy crisis compromises economic recovery

29 June 2022 - 12:18
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane. File photo.
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Black Business Council says unless government removes “incompetent” people at Eskom, the country must forget about its recovery path from slow economic growth caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom confirmed that the striking workers have returned to work following the introduction of a new wage offer in the negotiation process.

The strike at Eskom by National Unon of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) caused serious disruptions at the power plants forcing the power utility to introduce stage 6 loadshedding from Tuesday.

Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane said the security of energy supply is the biggest risk to the government’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matabane said the continuous load-shedding, was totally unacceptable.

“Until and unless our government, as shareholders, takes the drastic steps to remove the incompetent management and inadequate board of Eskom, who have time to come with laughable excuses such as continuously blaming state capture instead of solving the electricity generation challenges, the country must forget about any prospect of economic recovery,” Matabane said.

Eskom says employees are peacefully returning to work

Eskom says many of its employees returned to work on Wednesday morning.
News
6 hours ago

He added that the SA has become a laughing stock of the world, a “failing state” due to lack of political will to hold those who are paid to provide reliable electricity to account.

“We call upon H.E. President Ramaphosa to do the right thing if he does not want to be remembered as the President who brought our economy to its knees,” he said.

Workers at different Eskom plants went on strike demanding between 8% and 12% wage increases while the power utility was willing to increase salaries by 4%, 4.5% and 5.3% in a staggered system. A new offer to be discussed in the central bargaining forum was introduced during negotiations on Wednesday and the unions asked workers to return to work.

Loadshedding has been introduced several times this year due to problems at power stations. The business community has been raising concerns about load-shedding arguing that its introduction will cancel government’s efforts of creating jobs.

Business Unity SA CEO urged government to intervene in the problems that Eskom is facing and speedily remove barriers to private power producers to ease pressure on the grid.

Striking Eskom workers say they cannot survive on their salaries

Striking Eskom workers are pleading poverty, saying the rising cost of living is too high and they are barely surviving on their salaries.
News
1 day ago

Eskom employees picket at eight power stations as wage talk deadlock is referred to CCMA

Striking Eskom employees continued with protest action at eight power stations on Monday.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Eskom sees risk of stage 6 power cuts by Tuesday evening

Eskom sees a "very real risk" of having to implement stage 6 power cuts by 5pm on Tuesday, its CEO Andre de Ruyter said.
News
1 day ago

Eskom workers urged to return to work to avoid more power cuts

Unions at Eskom have urged their members to return to work on Wednesday as the power utility struggled to keep lights on due to an ongoing strike ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released