Eskom labour protests 'bring more load-shedding risks' for SA

Protests at nine Eskom power stations and facilities over the past 24 hours could result in load-shedding at higher stages, the power utility warned on Friday.

Some employees had embarked on unprotected strikes after a deadlock in wage negotiations on Tuesday.

The protests included intimidation of employees, blockading roads leading to power stations and facilities, and inhibiting the free flow of personnel and commodities required for the generation of electricity and smooth operations, said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha

The unavailability of power generation plants had necessitated extensive use of emergency generation reserves which were being depleted faster then they could be replenished.

“Eskom cautions the public that should these criminal acts of intimidation persist or spread, this would increase the risk of operational disturbances and the implementation of load-shedding at higher stages.