Eskom unions want reinstated benefits in addition to 7% increase

The wage negotiations between Eskom and three unions representing its workers got off to a shaky start on Friday as the parties struggled to find mutual ground.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) pushed for an across-the-board offer from the power utility and also demanded that benefits withdrawn from workers last year be returned in addition to the 7% offer tabled by Eskom.

The resumed talks in the Central Bargaining Forum in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, aim to end the protracted wage increase negotiations and workers' strike at various power stations nationwide amid crippling load-shedding implemented this week.

The benefits include double-pay for Sunday shifts and a transport allowance for workers called in from stand-by shifts.

TimesLIVE has established that unions are also pushing for the 7% offer made by Eskom on Tuesday to be on an across-the-board basis, while the power utility wants it to be on a staggered basis, with low earners getting the maximum 7% while high earners get less.