'Eskom falls under public enterprises': Mantashe says it's 'unfair' to blame him for load-shedding

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has hit back at criticism he is to blame for Eskom's continuing blackouts after the embattled power utility plunged SA into stage 6 load-shedding this week.

Many displeased South Africans, including the DA, said Mantashe should be fired because of Eskom's electricity crisis.

Ahead of stage six being implemented, the opposition claimed blackouts highlighted “the failures of the ANC government, and in particular a string of energy ministers and Eskom war rooms.”