ANC appoints Baleka Mbete to lead women's league task team, excludes Bathabile Dlamini

It’s out with the old and in with the not-so-new in the ANC Women’s League.

The ANC has appointed former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to lead a national task team to run the affairs of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) after the disbandment of the league’s leadership structure in April.

Mbete served as the ANC’s national chairperson for 10 years between December 2007 and December 2017 and acted as the country’s deputy president for eight months after Thabo Mbeki’s recall.

Conspicuous by her absence is Bathabile Dlamini, the league’s president from August 2015 until its disbandment. She was found guilty of perjury and sentenced to four years in prison, half of which was suspended, with the option of a R200,000 fine in April for lying under oath while she was minister of social development.

Dlamini harbours ambitions to lead the ANCWL again, according to party sources.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile previously told TimesLIVE the party’s national executive committee (NEC) decided that members with ambitions of leading the league may not be in charge of the task team.

“We said at the NEC we would like to have a convener and co-ordinator who have no vested interest in becoming leaders of the women’s league so that they are able to pull this thing together. The NEC did not say those who are leaders now should not be included in the team, but they have asked the officials to look at it,” Mashatile said in April.

While Dlamini has been left out of the team, the disbanded ANCWL’s secretary-general Meokgo Matuba is in as an additional member.