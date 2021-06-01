Jumping queue exposes lack of respect for others

What happened in the Western Cape with the jumping of queues during Codvid-19 vaccination also happened at Nkhensani Hospital in Giyani, Limpopo, on May 25 and 26.

Jumping queues has become normalised in the country as those who jump queues do not care that what they do is an infringement of the human rights of others. People jump queues every day to get assisted ahead of those who had been in the queue longer than them.

Even Baleka Mbete jumped the queue to obtain her driver's licence, with the assistance of Steve Mabona when he was MEC for community safety in Mpumalanga 20 years ago.

In some instances, state officials are bribed by queue jumpers. What annoyed me most at Nkhensani was that those who were jumping the queue were not youngsters but grandfathers and grandmothers. And some were intoxicated and their behaviour left much to be desired.