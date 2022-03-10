Mapisa-Nqakula retreats on open ballot decision in motion of no confidence in cabinet

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has backtracked on her decision that voting will be open in the debate on two motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet.

She has invited political parties to make submissions to her office on how voting should be carried out.

Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday that the two motions — brought by the ATM against Ramaphosa and by the DA against the cabinet — will be debated on March 30.

She said voting would be done openly through party chief whips and there will be no secret ballot.

Her ruling was challenged by opposition MPs during the National Assembly’s programming committee meeting and some indicated they might take it on review.