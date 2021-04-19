A 'pity' parliament woke up too late on state capture, says Thandi Modise

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has taken responsibility for parliament's lack of immediate action when state capture allegations emerged in 2011.

And for this she apologised to the country.

Modise took the witness stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday. She was quizzed about evidence related to parliamentary oversight processes and said it was a pity that allegations of undue interference by the Gupta family were not immediately acted upon by parliament.

Modise was chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and Baleka Mbete the National Assembly speaker at the time, when several allegations were levelled against the Gupta family.

Evidence leader Alec Freund charged that the parliamentary portfolio committees had “significant powers” whose scope included the ability to subpoena, to compel people to appear before them and have expertise in their own respective domains. Modise agreed.

“I agree that within the powers and responsibilities of parliament, any matter could have been investigated.”

Modise was asked why action was not immediately taken on the allegations, even after former deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas publicly claimed to have been offered R600m and a cabined position in 2016 in exchange for being friendly towards the Gupta family. She was unable to respond to this.

The issue had also been discussed at an ANC NEC meeting and former public protector Thuli Madonsela also released a report into state capture.