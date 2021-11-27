Entertainment

Natasha Thahane reveals she received funding from government thanks to Baleka Mbete

27 November 2021 - 12:44
Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
Natasha Thahane said her connection to Baleka Mbete helped her get funded for her US studies in 2017.
Image: Veli Nhlapo x Baleka Mbete and Instagram x Natasha Thahane

Actress Natasha Thahane topped the Twitter trends on Saturday morning after her interview on MacG's Podcast & Chill where she revealed that she received funds from the government after reaching out to politician Baleka Mbete.

Natasha, who is the granddaughter of Desmond Tutu, told MacG that when she went to study in the US in 2017, she need help to finance her studies at the New York Film Academy.

She added that she then “made a call” to Baleka and asked her to help get her money to study. Baleka then allegedly reached out to the department of arts to arrange the money that went towards Natasha's studies.

At the time, Baleka was the speaker of parliament and the ANC chairperson.

“I asked Mam’ Baleka (Mbete) and was like, ‘Mama, I need to go back to school. I’ve been accepted... I don’t know what I’m going to do, can I have funds? Please arrange something for me.’ She managed to speak to (the department) Arts and Culture and they were able to help me,” she said on the podcast.

Listen to the clip from the full conversation below:

Social media uses were left infuriated by the “flaunting of privilege” that they felt Natasha displayed by sharing how “easy” it was for her to get help from the government when many others — in worse financial situations — struggle.

In her defence, Natasha took to Twitter to share a screenshot of emails she sent to the department that allegedly went unanswered ... until Baleka intervened.

I applied for funding, no-one responded. Until the school assisted me get in contact with the department,” she wrote.

Natasha's explanation earned her no sympathy from tweeps.

Beside the few who said they don't blame her for using connections that are available to her, most people tweeted about how unfair life was and how either Natasha, the department or Baleka needed to account for how the money made its way to the US in Natasha's name.

Check out some of the reactions below:

