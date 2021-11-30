Slap in the face for poor students
It must be investigated what procedure was followed by the department of arts and culture to grant actress Natasha Thahane funds to study abroad.
Thahane, who is the grand-daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, disclosed at the weekend that she had received funds from the department to pay for her studies at the New York Film Academy, US in 2017...
