Otto family to stay away from court when taxi driver appears

When the taxi driver charged with ploughing into two cyclists and dragging Alex Otto to his death appears in court on Monday morning, the Otto family will not be present.

They have taken a conscious decision to stay away from the proceedings and focus on a planned celebration of his life later this week.

“We will not be present as we are still mourning as a family with family members who have arrived from other parts of the world. We are circling [his wife] Janet and the girls with love and support,” said Chani Otto, Alex’s sister.