Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla cars after fatal accident

Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend.

G7 deputy chief executive Yann Ricordel said an off-duty taxi driver was taking his family to a restaurant when the accident happened on Saturday evening.

One person was killed, two sources said on Tuesday, and 20 others were wounded. Three of the wounded were in serious condition.

According to French media reports, the car hit a cyclist and three pedestrians before crashing into a van. Seven people were seriously injured.

G7 said it would suspend the use of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until a police investigation into the case is completed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.