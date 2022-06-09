Law catches up with man for murder during housebreaking 15 years ago

A murderer and house robber has been convicted and handed a lengthy jail term after committing his gruesome crime 15 years ago — and he still has a rape charge to answer.

Ronnie Mafika Nkosi, 44, was on Monday sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder and housebreaking in Steiltes, Nelspruit.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the incident happened in January 2007 when 29-year-old businessman and cyclist Etienne van Wyk was murdered in his house.

“On the night in question, [Nkosi] entered the premises through the backyard by cutting a hole in the fence. Information further revealed the victim was tortured before he was killed,” the Hawks said at the time.

“The case was investigated by local detectives until it was handed over to the Hawks, after which Nkosi was linked through forensic evidence [and was] traced.”

Nkosi was eventually arrested in October 2020 and remanded in custody after being denied bail by the Nelspruit magistrate's court.

While awaiting trial, he was rearrested for escaping from custody at the Waterval Boven police station in September 2005 after his arrest in a separate rape case.

“Nkosi was convicted on housebreaking and murder charges by the Nelspruit regional court on Monday,” Nkwalase told TimesLIVE.

He was handed a 25-year prison term for murder and an additional five years for housebreaking.

TimesLIVE