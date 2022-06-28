Businessman who accused cops of extortion receives death threats
Bail application delayed due to new claims
Johannesburg businessman Sipho Phangwa, who made a complaint of extortion, robbery, kidnapping and assault against 10 policemen who followed him home in what is believed to be a blue-light crime, claims to have received death threats.
The threats claim was made public on Monday as the accused appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court for a formal bail application...
