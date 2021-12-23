‘Monumental disaster’ as Eastern Cape initiation death toll rises to 34

The toll of young initiates who have lost their lives in the Eastern Cape in the summer initiation season has risen to 34.

The national executive committee of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has expressed shock at the carnage, describing the deaths as unwarranted and unacceptable.

Contralesa secretary-general Zolani Mkiva said: “This is a monumental disaster for the institution of traditional leadership and the country at large.”

The 2021 summer traditional season began on November 12, and is set to run until January 12.

Eastern Cape provincial Cogta spokesperson, Mamnkeli Ngam confirmed the deaths.

Ngam was among departmental officials who accompanied Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha on a visit to several initiation schools and initiation lodges in Whittlesea, outside Komani in the Chris Hani district on Tuesday.