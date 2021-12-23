CRL Rights Commission recommends that specialised courts be established to deal with initiates' deaths

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has recommended that specialised courts must be established to deal with initiates' deaths in the Eastern Cape.

The commission also wants government to shut down all illegal initiation schools in the province immediately as the death toll increases.

So far, 34 initiates have died at both legal and illegal initiation schools, the commission said at a media briefing on Thursday.

“... that specialised courts be introduced to fast track charges and prosecutions to deal with initiation related crimes,” said the Chapter 9 institution chairperson Prof David Mosoma.