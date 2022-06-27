Angry parents accuse school of turning blind eye to bullying
Education authorities to set up disciplinary hearings for fighting pupils
Police are investigating a case of assault at the Krugersdorp High School after the circulation of two videos on social media in which pupils can been seen shouting and fighting on the school premises.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at the Krugersdorp police station...
