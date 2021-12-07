Boys disappear since start of initiation season
Lots of parents say their kids are missing in Sedibeng
Several boys, the youngest only nine years old, have disappeared in the Sedibeng region in what parents believe is a result of coercion into illegal initiations schools that have mushroomed in the area.
Gauteng police said since the last week of November and the first week of December, 28 teenage boys ranging from the ages 15 to 18 went missing and were found in the troubled region, south of Johannesburg...
