Special ANC NEC to decide whether to rerun Ekurhuleni conference

A special ANC national executive committee is on Thursday evening expected to make a call on whether the ANC Ekurhuleni conference that elected Mzwandile Masina as regional chair has to be rerun or not.

This comes after a report by Jeff Radebe into allegations of irregularities in the lead-up to the conference that is said to have uncovered that there were 27 disputed branches instead of the reported five.

Radebe led a task team to look into 19 votes from at least five branches that were quarantined at the conference over disputes relating to the authenticity of branches.

Masina was announced as chair after preliminary results despite the quarantined votes that could sway the results.

Radebe’s report, presented to the ANC national working committee (NWC) on Monday, is said to have uncovered that there were more branches that were disputed but which were allowed to participate in the conference anyway.

Though Radebe’s report is said to have not called for the conference to be rerun, insiders said some of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies, including ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, allegedly pushed for the meeting on Monday to take a decision to rerun the conference.