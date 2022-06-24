Makhura warns ANC to change toxic trajectory or party will never recover

Outgoing ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura has told

delegates at the 14 Gauteng provincial conference that the party was headed down a dangerous and toxic trajectory where it was every man for himself.

"No amount of slogans will help us transform. There's moral and ethical drift towards consumption. These lifestyles are funded through resource inspired conflicts in our movement and resource driven factionalism," Makhura said.

He cautioned that if the ANC did not guard against its current trajectory which included the toxic combination of lack of transformation and rise of the elite, the party would not recover and will continue to suffer at the polls.

This weekend's provincial conference will see current provincial deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi go head to head with Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile for Makhura's position.

Outgoing provincial secretary Jacob Khawe announced that

votes from the five disputed branches will be quarantined.

This is after the provincial executive committee (PEC) failed to make a decision regarding the 19 votes stemming from the Ekurhuleni conference earlier this month.

Khawe said the decision followed a meeting with the national executive committee on Friday.

"The PEC said to perhaps find another way to deal with matter. We decided to allow branches to come participate, vote like all delegates and however until matter concluded, quarantine their votes.

"This means, we haven't unfairly excluded branches we shouldn't exclude," Khawe said.

The structure that will be elected in the provincial conference will deal with the matter post conference.

The Ekurhuleni conference provisional results in which Mzwandile Masina was re-elected chair has been marred by allegations of irregularities leading to 19 votes from five branches being quarantined.

There is a possibility that the 19 votes can affect the final results.

Masina won by 163 votes against rival Doctor Xhakaza's who got 151.