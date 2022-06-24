×

South Africa

Chatsworth man bust with 800 rounds of ammunition

24 June 2022 - 15:43
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Eight hundred rounds of ammunition has been seized by police from a Chatsworth man.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a Chatsworth man after he was allegedly found with 800 rounds of  ammunition.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the Chatsworth police task team received a tip-off on Thursday night.

“Police immediately proceeded to a property in Welbedacht East where a search was conducted. Police seized 800 rounds of ammunition and arrested a 38-year-old suspect.”

Ngcobo said the man is expected to appear in court on Friday. 

“The proliferation of firearms and ammunition remains a concern as they can be used in the commission of violent crimes.

“The SAPS appreciates the commitment from various sectors who have made concerted efforts to assist police in this fight against crime.”

TimesLIVE

