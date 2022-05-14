×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Five arrested after ATM bombed and filling station robbed in Carousel View

14 May 2022 - 08:46
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Three of the five people who were arrested after an ATM was bombed and cash taken from it in Carousel View on Friday morning.
Three of the five people who were arrested after an ATM was bombed and cash taken from it in Carousel View on Friday morning.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested five suspects a few hours after an ATM was bombed in Carousel View in Tshwane on Friday.

At about 1.30am, police were notified about an ATM that had just been bombed and a fuel station that had been robbed in Carousel View.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Mavela Masondo said several police units were activated and went to a safe house in Ga-Rankuwa.

“As the police were approaching, suspects started firing shots and a shoot-out ensued.”

Masondo said  four suspects were arrested at the safe house while other suspects fled on foot.

Police chased the fleeing suspects and arrested one of them and also recovered a firearm.

Masondo said explosives and stained cash, suspected to have been taken from the bombed ATM, were recovered at a safe house.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela praised the members who responded swiftly in the early hours of the morning and arrested the suspects.

“This is a breakthrough for us as we had a number of ATM bombings in the past three months, especially in Tshwane district. 

“We believe these are the suspects responsible. Profiling will be conducted to link them to other ATM bombings,” Mawela said.

The suspects are facing charges of business robbery, possession of explosives, possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

eThekwini mayor denies instigating July riots, looting

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has accused criminal syndicates of having used the anger over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma to ...
News
2 months ago

Four ATMs and two walk-in safes bombed at petrol station in Thokoza

Heavily armed robbers bombed four ATMs and two walk-in safes, making off with undisclosed amounts of cash in the early hours of Friday in Thokoza on ...
News
4 months ago

Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers

Police were involved in a shootout with a gang of men who allegedly bombed three ATMs at a Limpopo shopping complex on Friday.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer