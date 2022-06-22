In the Northern Cape? Watch out for disruptive rain and flooding

The SA Weather Service issued a level 5 warning for disruptive rains in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

It said the heavy rains will lead to flooding in formal and informal settlements and infrastructure in the David Kruiper Kai !Garib, Joe Morolong, Tsantsabane and Kheis regions.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of roads and formal and informal settlements, threats to livestock and damage to property in the Siyathemba, Siyancuma and Francis Baard local municipalities.

The weather service issued a level 4 alert for Victoria West, Tsantsabane and Hopetown.

“If possible stay indoors and off the roads and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

“In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level,” it said.

For a full weather forecast, click here.