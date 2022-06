Local used car prices spike 17% since 2021

Supply issues in the vehicle market and increased demand have boosted the price of used cars in SA in the past year.



Gumtree reports that the average price of used vehicles in SA has risen 17.3%, from R178,911 to nearly R209,888, between May 2021 and May 2022.

Nunben Dixon, head of Gumtree Auto, attributes this to supply issues exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and an increased demand for used cars from cash-strapped South Africans.

“Shortages of car parts have had a knock-on effect in the used car market," he says.

"Dealers have low new stock due to supply chain issues which started during the lockdown and were put under further pressure by the recent conflict. Flooding in Kwazulu-Natal has also impacted many manufacturers and production in recent months.”

He says that global shortages are expected over the next one to three years.