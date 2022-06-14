Local used car prices spike 17% since 2021

“There’s a really high demand for used cars at the moment, and more options are available for private car owners that want to sell their cars, so we’re seeing a lower rate of trade-ins or even less desirable trade-ins coming into dealerships.

"In many instances, stock shortages mean that dealers can ill-afford to provide discounts and incentives to encourage new car sales,” he states.

"However, this doesn’t mean dealerships are profiteering. Dealers are often selling used cars at higher prices because they need to spend a lot more to acquire those used cars in the first place. Trade auctions are becoming feeding frenzies and we often see dealerships purchasing cars from private sellers on our site to keep their showrooms stocked. Market value is extremely high at the moment.”

Dixon says that car owners may be surprised to see how much they can get for their cars. “We’ve heard from our customers that they are able to sell their car for a considerably higher price in 2022 than they were able to get in 2021.”

Dixon believes that both new and used-car prices will start coming down within the next year or so.

He said consumers should combat the high prices by negotiating aggressively and ensuring that they purchase reliable cars with low maintenance and running costs.

“Don’t cut corners by skipping services or delaying repairs as this will come back to bite you when you need to sell your car again, and always negotiate when it comes time to purchase,” he said.