Mogale City needs a solution to flooding

On Wednesday, the eve of Youth Day, Mogale City mayor Tyrone Gray delivered his maiden state of the city address in an event which started on time.

Gray, political head of a coalition government under the DA banner in Krugersdorp and surrounding areas, said the city's plan is to empower the youth through skills development and entrepreneurial skills.

In fact, the city has already started doing that, he said.

Gray, who has already completed his first 100 days in office, said the city has held IDP (integrated development plan) roadshows, back to school campaigns and an annual business indaba.

He also touched on the issue of electricity problems, including maintenance backlog. What's encouraging is that street lighting is being restored while he promised to electrify Soul City, an informal settlement.

The mayor said the city will invest in public infrastructure, close potholes and improve roads in the metro. But he did not say how the city is going to deal with flooding during heavy rains. Many houses in Kagiso experience flooding during the rainy season.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City