Sars' bright idea gets tons of seized clothes, blankets to flood victims in four provinces

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) and the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) said on Wednesday they had joined forces to donate tons of seized clothing, blankets and footwear to flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the North West and the Free State.

The initiative, named Project Sizani (meaning "we all help"), took shape after the declaration of a state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to heavy rains and flooding in these provinces.

Sars said it conceived the idea to make the seized clothing, blankets and footwear available for relief efforts.

The seized goods are strictly regulated by the Customs Act, administered by Sars, and the Counterfeit Goods Act, administered by the DTIC, as well as a 2009 and 2020 National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) agreement, which stipulates that such goods must be destroyed to avoid disruption to the SA market.

“It is important to note that Sars, by itself, is not in a position to conduct an operation of this magnitude from a legislative or operational perspective. A raft of engagements and approvals by various key government and other external stakeholders, as well as their direct involvement, were required to make it happen,” Sars said.