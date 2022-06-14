×

South Africa

Cape roads flooding as heavy rains herald winter season

By TimesLIVE - 14 June 2022 - 09:09
Pedestrians brave the rain crossing Cavendish Street in Claremont, Cape Town on Cape Town June 13 2022. The worst affected areas are informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft and Vrygrond.
Image: Michael Walker

Cape Town traffic services teams are attending to reports of localised flooding, where suburban roads and routes are obstructed.

"The major intersections flooded at this stage include Japhta K Masemola and Duinefontein, Frans Conradie and Norwood Borchards Quarry before the N2 in Nyanga and 35th between Robert Sobukwe and Owen," said spokesperson Kevin Jacobs.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, proceed with caution, reduce their speed and increase their following distances."

The city's disaster risk management said on Tuesday mopping up operations are continuing across the metro.

The worst affected areas are informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft and Vrygrond.

The city said its transport department is providing milling and sand where it is possible to do so to raise floor levels.

Homes were flooded in First Ave, Ravensmead, where a retention pond overflowed.

In Freedom Park, Ottery the roofs of temporary structures collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Weather-related power outages are also being experienced in Mitchell's Plain, Bridgetown, Rosebank, Mowbray, Claremont, Philippi, Hout Bay, Grassy Park and Zeekoevlei.

TimesLIVE

