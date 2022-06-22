×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

EFF calls for City of Joburg MMC Nkululeko Mbundu to leave chambers

Claims of meddling with tenders

22 June 2022 - 14:37
Mpho Koka Journalist
The Johannesburg city council.
The Johannesburg city council.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The City of Joburg’s fifth ordinary council sitting in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, got off to a rocky start on Wednesday as members of the EFF called on economic development MMC Nkululeko Mbundu to leave the chambers.

Standing on a point of order, the EFF said Mbundu had no right to be part of the sitting as he is under investigation by the speaker’s office for allegedly interfering in tender processes of the Johannesburg Property Company.

Allegations against Mbundu are that he violated the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“Mbundu must go,’’ EFF members chanted.

Council speaker Vasco Da Gama dismissed the EFF’s request, saying the matter is still under investigation and Mbundu has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Da Gama told EFF members to sit down, which they did. 

Meanwhile, Al-Jama-ah will be tabling a vote of no confidence motion against speaker Da Gama during Wednesday’s sitting.

The motion was submitted by Al-Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad and seconded by fellow party member councillor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Listed as the top four reasons for wanting his dismissal, Da Gama is alleged to be biased in council, allows DA members to sit in restricted areas in chambers, censors councillors from opposition parties by muting their microphones and also runs council like a military state by deploying Johannesburg metro police in the council precinct.

With only three seats in council, Al-Jama-ah will have to do some heavy lifting for the motion to be successful.

The DA-led multiparty coalition government has a total of 140 of the 270 seats in council.

This means Al-Jama-ah needs the ANC’s 91 seats, support from the EFF’s 29 councillors, both votes from the AIC, including GOOD, the PAC, APC and AHC’s individual seats for any chance of success.

Combined, the opposition has a total of 130 seats in chambers, meaning they would need an additional six votes, which can only come from the multiparty coalition.

Sowetans want political solution to their electricity problems

Soweto residents are looking for a political solution to their ongoing electricity problems, which have resulted in large parts of the township being ...
News
7 hours ago

Catch a train and sort out your car - you can now get your driver’s licence or pay fines at the Gautrain station

The licensing testing centre will offer services such as applications for driver’s licence and renewals, issuing of temporary driver’s licences, as ...
News
1 week ago

Joburg budget focuses on repairing broken city

In a bid to clamp down on power outages and vandalism to electricity infrastructure in the City of Joburg, City Power will be allocated R20.5bn – the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Independent power producers needed to stabilise energy supply, says mayor

City Power will need at least R26bn to stabilise energy supply in Johannesburg.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'