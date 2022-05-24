×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Independent power producers needed to stabilise energy supply, says mayor

City does not have adequate funding to keep up with required investment

24 May 2022 - 08:50
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

City Power will need at least R26bn to stabilise energy supply in Johannesburg.

With a capital budget of R7.7bn for the 2022/2023 financial year, Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said this was an impossible task that highlighted the need for public and private partnerships to solve the energy crisis...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student