Independent power producers needed to stabilise energy supply, says mayor
City does not have adequate funding to keep up with required investment
City Power will need at least R26bn to stabilise energy supply in Johannesburg.
With a capital budget of R7.7bn for the 2022/2023 financial year, Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse said this was an impossible task that highlighted the need for public and private partnerships to solve the energy crisis...
