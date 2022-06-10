Catch a train and sort out your car - you can now get your driver’s licence or pay fines at the Gautrain station

The Gauteng government has opened its first licensing centre at a Gautrain station in Midrand.

The smart driving licensing testing centre (DLTC) is the first of its kind.

The initiative comes after public transport and road infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo gazetted changes last year that will see Gautrain stations perform some of the same functions as traditional DLTCs.

The licensing testing centre at Midrand Gautrain station will offer services such as applications for driver’s licence and renewals, issuing of temporary driver’s licences, as well as payment of traffic fines.

Speaking at the launch, Mamabolo said the DLTC was aimed at creating additional capacity to meet the demand for licence renewals.

“The new pilot DLTC, which was built using alternative building materials, is completely off the grid, guaranteeing customers minimal disruptions and a quick, convenient service along the Gautrain line.”

The centre is part of four new stations to be delivered by the Gauteng department of roads and transport with the Gautrain management agency (GMA) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).