‘Wa phapha, sies’ — Malema takes a jab at Mashaba
EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a jab at ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for urging people to vote for his party in the by-elections instead of for the red berets.
Malema shared a screenshot message from ActionSA urging people to vote for a party that “fights” illegal immigration instead of “encouraging” it.
The message cited Malema’s statement when he called for SA’s borders to be opened to citizens of Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries and encouraged “fellow Sadc people” to find a “creative way” to enter the country if borders are not open.
“Fellow Sadc people, please find a creative way. This is your home, your families are here and there’s no way anyone is going to close you out,” Malema said last year.
Malema laughed at the ActionSA message, saying the by-elections were “historic”.
“Historic elections indeed. Wa phapha, tjatjarag. (You’re too forward). Sies,” Malema said.
Historic elections indeed. Wa phapha, tjatjarag. Sies 😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/jjOrHb43FY— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 2, 2022
This week Mashaba said his party received written communication from the acting secretary to parliament refusing to provide access to the submissions or record of a decision by the National Assembly’s joint committee on ethics to exonerate Malema for his remarks encouraging illegal immigration.
This comes after ActionSA said it would pursue a high court review of the decision by the committee to exonerate Malema for his remarks.
“In refusing ActionSA’s application, the acting secretary based his decision on the confidentiality of Malema’s representations to the committee and the discussions of the committee being held in confidence.
“ActionSA finds it astonishing our South African parliament and its committees are being used to shield Malema from the consequences any MP should face for openly advocating for the breaking of SA’s laws they are sworn to uphold,” said Mashaba.
He said the finding of the committee to believe Malema’s remarks “were open to interpretation” are ridiculous and “the fact that Malema enjoys the protection of this multiparty committee is an affront to the rule of law”.
“ActionSA will exercise a right of appeal to the executive authority and complain to the information regulator. Should these avenues not produce justice for the people of SA, and should Malema continue to receive the protection of our government, we will approach the courts,” he said.
