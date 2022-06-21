DA asks FBI to investigate 'money laundering' at Ramaphosa's farm

During a press briefing on Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the party had written to the FBI Pretoria field office to investigate allegations of possible money laundering and the source of the US currency that was stolen from Ramaphosa's property.

“We have requested that the FBI considers investigating the source of the funds and whether the money was brought into South Africa legitimately and declared to the appropriate authorities.

“We have recommended that the ledgers or journals which would have recorded the alleged sale of wild game at auction be requested from the president, to determine the identities of those involved in the suspicious cash transactions.