Ramaphosa scandal overshadows budget vote as MPs demand answers

The EFF may have been removed from the National Assembly chamber on Thursday, but other opposition party leaders did not spare President Cyril Ramaphosa from questions about his game farm robbery in 2020.

One of many MPs to fire off questions to Ramaphosa was Rev Kenneth Meshoe who asked: “Why did the president keep foreign currency to the value of $4m on his farm while knowing that it is illegal to do so? Who brought the foreign currency to the farm and was it cleared with customs?

“Why was the break-in and theft of the money hidden in the furniture not reported to the police? If that money came from sales of animals from the farm, as some have alleged, has tax been paid on those sales?”

Meshoe reminded Ramaphosa of a speech he made in May 2019 which instilled hope in many South Africans.

“Majority of South Africans trusted the president and were filled with hope for a better tomorrow but alas that hope was short-lived. The allegations of corruption and money laundering, racketeering, defeating the ends of justice against the president have left many devastated and deeply disappointed.

“Rather than taking responsibility for breaking the law, the president maintains that his hands are clean and his integrity is intact. The president cannot continue evading critical questions that have resulted from what happened at his Phala Phala game farm,” Meshoe said.