NSPCA to bring animal cruelty charges against Pietermaritzburg dog breeder

The NSPCA said every year more light was shed on cruelty in the breeding industry that is often kept hidden by breeders.

“Glossy adverts of cute puppies on platforms such as Gumtree or JunkMail easily pull the wool over the public’s eyes, blinding them to the conditions the parent dogs are kept in and where the puppies were born. Typically, dogs used in the breeding industry will never chase a ball in the park, they will never be taken for walks and they will never get to curl up on a couch next to a loving member of their family.

“These dogs will be deprived of the very thing they have evolved to seek from humans — companionship. Instead, at ‘best’ the dogs will be treated like breeding machines, forced to churn out litter after litter non-stop. At worst? Their lives will be a living hell — forced to eat, sleep and live in cages covered in faeces and urine, left without veterinary treatment, confined on chains and in cages indefinitely, and denied of everything that makes a dog’s life worth living,” the council said.

Appalsamy said while the breeding industry remained unregulated in SA, members of the SPCA movement were authorised to conduct inspections at any place where animals are kept.

“Often the conditions under which animals are being kept at breeding facilities are unacceptable, and multiple laws have been contravened.”

TimesLIVE