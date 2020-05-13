Escaped Limpopo lions were living in 'deplorable' conditions: NSPCA

The Limpopo game farm where seven lions escaped this week is facing allegations that the animals were being kept in "deplorable" conditions.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wildlife protection unit said on Wednesday that it found underweight captive lions living in deplorable conditions at the facility, as well as another captive lion facility in the province. The investigation was triggered by a complaint about underweight lions.

The unit discovered a lack of adequate shelter, a lack of veterinary treatment, as well as unhygienic and small enclosures.

Together with the provincial department of economic development, environment and tourism, it was agreed that the lions were facing a dire situation and urgent intervention was required.

Unit manager Douglas Wolhuter said they were assured that feeding was being addressed urgently.