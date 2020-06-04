Blood on the walls as violent neighbour kills small-breed dog

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for the “sinister” killing of an old small-breed dog, belonging to a fellow resident in their Johannesburg town house complex.

The man became violent and uncooperative with officers from the Randburg inspectorate of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals when they responded to a call for help on Tuesday, the SPCA said. They had to contact Douglasdale police for assistance.

“The individual claimed that the dog was sent to him by his neighbours who are trying to curse and bewitch him, and that he killed the dog because it was 'satanic'," said the SPCA.

“The blood was literally on the walls,” an inspection of the man's apartment showed.

The lifeless body of the miniature pincher-type dog was found on the scene.

Inspector Theo Mahube, of the Randburg SPCA Inspectorate, said: “It was horrific to see, there was something so sinister about this scene. We will be striving for justice, a precedent must be set.”

The SPCA said the man became excessively violent while shouting profanities at its officers.

He was later taken into custody, where he is now facing charges of animal cruelty and malicious damage to property.