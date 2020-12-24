Act responsibly with animals this festive season, pleads NSPCA

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has pleaded with South Africans to act responsibly and be considerate of animals during the festive season.

“If you own animals, please ensure that their needs are adequately met. Their vaccines should be up to date as a protective and preventive measure from dangerous diseases making their rounds across the country.

“If you are going away on holiday, ensure you have a responsible caregiver for your animals or book them into your local SPCA's boarding kennels,” said Keshvi Nair, NSPCA spokesperson.

The public plays an integral role in stopping cruelty by speaking up.

“Animals depend on you to speak for them when they cannot speak for themselves. This can range from chained dogs to broken-down vehicles carrying farm animals — anything of concern should be reported.

“A major part of the festive and new year season is extensive dining and get-togethers. We ask the public to spare a thought for the animals that land on your plate, and to opt to purchase 'humanely produced' foods,” Nair added.

